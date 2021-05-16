How to pull off that dewy skin technique

How to achieve dewy skin in 3 easy steps!

Dewy skin is everywhere and the perfect look to have this summer.

First it’s all about Make Up For Ever’s NEW #Watertone foundation that gives you 24hour of hydration and evens skin tone complexion.

This beautiful sheer foundation give a radiant fresh finish and blends seamlessly into the skin.

It also gives enough coverage to hide my Rosacea.

Watertone is: A Clean formula 94% nature ingredients Oil-free Safe for Sensitive Skin Transfer Proof ✨Step 1 use your matched shade, I’m using Y225 and apply all over the face using @makeupforever brush #116.

This brush is ultra-soft and gives a perfectly smooth airbrushed finish every time.

✨Step 2 take a dark shade then your skin tone, I’m using Y365 and apply this to areas of the face you would contour.

Hollows of cheeks, sides on the nose and jaw line and blend well.

✨Step 3 spray a generous amount of @makeupforever Mist and Fist and your ready to go!

3 easy steps to dewy radiant skin.

Are you ready to try it?