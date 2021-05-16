Jharkhand Police: ₹ 35 lakh as fine from masses violating Covid norms | Oneindia News

Thousands of people including Covid patients evacuated because of Cyclone Tauktae from Gujarat and Maharashtra; Bharat Biotech said that the company manufactured Covaxin is effective against the aggressively virulent strains of Covid detected in India and in the UK; Delhi police said that an Aam Admi Party party member is the brain behind the posters that appeared around parts of Delhi a few days ago; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Delhi government will take all necessary steps and precautions to check cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city; Jharkhand Police has collected over ₹ 35 lakh as fine from people for not wearing masks in public places.

