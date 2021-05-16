Indian hospital encourages patients to plant trees after being discharged

A hospital in central India's Madhya Pradesh takes its responsibility for life unusually broadly, encouraging discharged patients to plant trees.

The Om Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital (OAMCH) in Betul was converted into a Covid-19 facility recently, to help deal with the surge in numbers of coronavirus patients.

Video shot on 14 May shows staff giving saplings to discharged patients, who then plant them in the herbal garden in the hospital grounds.

The hospital also encourages them to plant trees at home too.

The hospital started this initiative to motivate patients to acknowledge the importance of oxygen and nature.

Five discharged patients planted trees on the first day of the initiative.

The hospital's Covid-19 treatment treatment is given free of cost and includes Ayurvedic treatment and music therapy along with Allopathic medicines.

The centre has managed 240 patients in 38 days.