Rabbit acts as mother to newly-adopted kittens found abandoned by her owner

Adorable footage shows a rabbit acting as a mother to newly-adopted kittens found abandoned by her owner.

Aj Ulidan said she found the moggies in the trash so she took them over to her house in Bataan province, the Philippines on March 6.

She was touched when her pet rabbit, Harith, welcomed the poor little creatures by comfortably lying with them after they were bathed.

Aj said: "I am very happy because Harith got along well with my newly adopted kittens.

They are like a family."