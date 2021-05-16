Waterfall gushes past safety barricades as Cyclone Taute hits south India

In footage, water surges past the river bank, gushing beyond the usual safety barricades.

Floodwaters overwhelmed a waterfall in the far south of India, as Cyclone Taute hit on Sunday 16 May.

Several parts of Kanyakumari district of Tamilnadu state have received heavy rain.

Because heavy rains had already lashed the area for four days, the district was already starting to flood.

The situation in some rivers has been made worse by the release of water from dams upstream, because of the cyclone.

Tourists have been banned from the falls and people living in low-lying areas have been taken to the temporary shelters arranged by the government.