2021 Nissan NV300 Driving Video

The revised Nissan NV300 station wagon starts at prices from 39,080 euros (gross).

The large family van is now available as standard with nine seats and a new 2.0-liter diesel engine, which is available in three output levels from 81 kW / 110 PS to 110 kW / 150 PS to 125 kW / 170 PS.The power is transmitted via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT); in the most powerful engine version, the DCT is part of the standard scope.

Customers can choose their desired model from three equipment lines and two body lengths (5,080 or 5,480 millimeters), and five exterior colors are also available (Glacier White, Urban Gray, Midnight Black, Highlands Gray, Comete Gray).