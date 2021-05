The new Volkswagen ID.4 Exterior Details in Honey Yellow

The ID.4 is Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV and the brand’s first global EV.

Built on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle architecture—the modular electric drive matrix—it marries the strengths of a purpose-built EV with performance, packaging and value, features that have marked the brand for decades.

The ID.4 competes in the world’s largest market segment—compact SUVs—and is currently produced in Germany and China; in the future, it will also be assembled in the United States.