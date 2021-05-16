Jurgen Klopp hails 'unbelievable' goal by goalkeeper Alisson Becker against West Brom
Jurgen Klopp has praised Alisson Becker for his last-minute goal against West Brom in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive.