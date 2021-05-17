Pubs do steady trade as doors reopen for indoor drinking at midnight

Pubs had a relatively slow start as they welcomed punters inside for the first time in at least four months.Ian Snowball, the owner of Showtime Bar in Huddersfield, said it was not as busy at his venue as when lockdown easing on April 12 allowed pub gardens to reopen.“It’s not as big as it was when we first opened in the garden, that was immense,” he said.“This is a bit of an anti-climax but I think it’ll build up again – the anticipation isn’t quite there like it was last time.

But it’s still good fun."