Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza City overnight after 'deadliest day' in conflict

Israel pounded Gaza City with airstrikes overnight after Gazan officials said that Sunday (May 16) was the "deadliest day" since the recent fighting began.

Footage filmed in the early hours of Monday (May 17) morning showed explosions near the Al Shifa hospital in the centre of the city.

Ambulances raced around the city all night to the scene of the blasts.

Gazan officials said Sunday was the "deadliest day" in the conflict so far with 42 people killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Israel's army says Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,000 rockets at Israel over the past week.