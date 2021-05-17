Out-of-control car flips up and rolls over vehicles in opposite lane in China

An out-of-control car rolled over several vehicles waiting for the traffic lights in the opposite lane in northern China.

The dashcam video, shot in the city of Anshan in Liaoning Province on May 15, shows a red car flipping up after colliding with the central reservation.

The vehicle then rolls over the roofs of several cars waiting at the lights.

According to reports, the red car suddenly changed direction to overtake a vehicle driving slowly in front of it after running the yellow light.

The red car then lost control and flew over the central reservation.

Five vehicles were damaged and one person suffered minor injuries, reports said.

