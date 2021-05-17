Skip to main content
Monday, May 17, 2021

Evacuation orders issued as cyclone Tauktae threatens Mumbai, India

Evacuation orders have been issued as cyclone Tauktae passes over western India.

Footage from May 17 shows the strong winds and rain that accompanied the cyclone.

The cyclone intensified and been upgraded to extremely severe seeing orange alerts issued in Mumbai.

Six people have been killed so far by the extreme weather.

