Evacuation orders issued as cyclone Tauktae threatens Mumbai, India

Footage from May 17 shows the strong winds and rain that accompanied the cyclone.

Evacuation orders have been issued as cyclone Tauktae passes over western India.

The cyclone intensified and been upgraded to extremely severe seeing orange alerts issued in Mumbai.

Six people have been killed so far by the extreme weather.