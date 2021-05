Shilpa Shetty showcases 'love in the time of Corona'

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who last week shared that her family tested positive for Covid-19, has showcased how love in the time of corona is on social media on Sunday.

#Shilpashettykundra #shilpashettyworkoutvideos #lockdown #coronavirusupdate #Nikkamma #Hungama2