My 11-Year-Old Son's A Drag Queen - What's The Problem? | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

ONE of the UK’s youngest drag queens is inspiring others to be themselves no matter what the haters say.

Fabian Butler, 11, from South Wales, goes by Francheska Valley when performing in drag and says his alter-ego gives him the confidence to do anything.

Although Fabian has been on the receiving end of criticism for his hobby, he hopes people will accept him for who he is.

Fabian told Truly: “I’m scared of the bullies but I’m trying to spread positivity and be the kindest I can be.” Around the age of seven, Fabian started showing a keen interest in makeup, and although his mum, Rachel, was surprised at first, she soon saw it was a real passion of his.

Rachel said, “I wanted to be there and support my son as much as I could.” When Fabian’s love of drag developed after watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, he started sharing photos of Francheska Valley online.

“I was afraid there was going to be some hate and there were some hate comments,” he said.

People would also attack Rachel online, even going as far as accusing her of child abuse.

Despite this, Rachel supports Fabian’s dreams and couldn’t be more proud of him.

“If you don’t like it then tough, he is who he is.” Being Francheska Valley gives Fabian a massive confidence boost and despite the bullies, he hopes he can inspire people to be themselves and try new things.

“I would like him to encourage young children to express themselves,” Rachel said.

“There are no words to express how proud I am of my son.” www.instagram.com/francheskavalley/