Monday, May 17, 2021

Motorists honk their horns in support of 'Free Palestine' protest in Calgary, Canada

Dozens of motorists honked their horns and waves flags in support of a "Free Palestine" rally in Calgary, Canada, on May 16.

Many families can be seen driving by and chanting "Free Palestine" while honking their horns in rhythm to the chant.

