New bill in Legislature would make alcohol to go sales permanent

A new bill in the Legislature is hoping to make that permanent.

During the pandemic, restaurants in Missouri have been able to sell cocktails to go thanks to an emergency order.

At Casey Dockery's shop.

There areendless concoctions to please everypalate, er, doctors is.

Is there one ofa kind?

During the pandemic, customershave enjoyed taking their favoriteDockery's home.

We've seen a massivesuccess from the emergency order ofhaving alcohol sales to go.

That orderis set to expire March thirty first,but owners Calvin Vic and KinleyStrickland hope a bill in the MissouriState Senate will make to go cocktailspermanent.

People have come to knowthat they could get a quality Dockeryand take that home with them if theycan't do that anymore.

There's notelling how that's going to reallyimpact our business.

And if they're notable to grab the drinks and go, we knowwe're gonna see a huge decline what mybill does.

State Senator Denny Hoskinsintroduced the bill, which wouldpermanently legalize to go alcoholsales with the purchase of food.

We'rejust trying to do everything that wecan make sure that those restaurantowners that have invested literallythere their livelihood, their lifesavings into their small business inorder to try and help them out, Hoskinssays.

The bill has bipartisan supportrestaurants like this one are relyingon the legislation to keep the lightson.

I think it's a game changer.

If ourbusiness has been successful, um, or assuccessful as it has been solelybecause of the to go failed.