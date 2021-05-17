Kartik Aaryan gives fans 'one more reason' to stay at home|Bhumi Pednekar shares Monday motivation

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared an Instagram post on Monday urging his fans in the city to stay at home, in the wake of meteorological warnings about cyclone Tauktae hitting Mumbai.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday treated her fans with a sun kissed picture of herself and motivated her fans to stay positive.Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been working hard to help his state Uttarakhand battle the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nora recently shared glimpse of her workout session.

#cyclonetauktae #raghavjuyal #bhumipednekar #norafatehi