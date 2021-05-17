Pomeranian pet dogs amuse mall-goers as they pose in front of toy instruments like a band

Adorable pomeranian pet dogs amused mall-goers as they posed in front of toy instruments like a band.

Adorable pomeranian pet dogs amused mall-goers as they posed in front of toy instruments like a band.

The pooch pop group wore shades and cute costumes inside the shopping centre in Lampang province, Thailand, on February 19.

Onlooker Watcharapong Sookpun said he spotted the unique ‘band’ when he went to buy groceries.

He said: ‘I was confused when I saw them but still they looked very cute.

All of the dogs were well-behaved and stayed on their position while shoppers watched them.’