Two communities settle dispute over how to pronounce river - with game of CROQUET

Two communities will today (Sun) settle a centuries-old dispute over the correct way to pronounce a river which runs through them - with a match of CROQUET.

The River Nene originates in Northamptonshire and runs for 100 miles through Cambridgeshire and Norfolk before flowing into The Wash.

But for generations there has been controversy over the way it is pronounced - locals in Northampton say "Nen" while 40 miles away in Peterborough they say "Neen".

When a long-awaited local croquet derby was planned the two sides decided to up the stakes by making it a decider on the pronunciation.