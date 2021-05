Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft board of directors amid alleged affair | Oneindia News

In 2019, Microsoft corporation received information about its founder's involvement with an employee almost two decades ago.

The board reviewed the matter and conducted a "thorough investigation" with the help of an external law firm.

Microsoft said that the investigation could not be concluded because Gates had stepped down from the board before it was completed.

#Micrsoft #BillGates #BillGatesaffair