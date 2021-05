Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Lantana

Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the vaccination process as easy as possible.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S STEPHANIESUSSKIND JOINS US LIVE TOEXPLAIN WHERE YOU CAN GOWITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT-THE HEALTH CARE DISTRICT OFPALM BEACH COUNTY IS USING ITSMOBILE UNITS TO REACH MOREPEOPLE... AND TRY TO MAKE THEVACCINE PROCESS A LITTLE MORECONVENIENT... SO ITS HEADINGTO LANTANA TODAY.BEGINNING TODAY..

WALK UPVACCINATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLEIN THE PARKING LOT OF THELANTANA CLINIC LOCATED AT 1250SOUTHWINDS DRIVE.

THEY AREOFFERING THE PFIZER VACCINE..WHICH MEANS KIDS 12 AND OLDERARE ELIGIBLE.

A PARENT WILLNEED TO BE WITH THEM AND FILLOUT THE CONSENT FORM IF THECHILD IS 17 OR YOUNGER.

THEVACCINATIONS WILL RUN FROM 9AMTO 4PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY.OVER THE WEEKEND..

A MOBILEUNIT WAS SET UP IN DOWNTOWNWEST PALM BEACH TO PROVIDE ANEASY WAY FOR PEOPLE TO GET ASHOT.