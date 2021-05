Brad Makes Miso Fermented French Fries

It's Alive with Brad Leone is back for episode 83 and this time he's making fermented miso potatoes.

Now folks, this french fry recipe is good enough to be in a 5-star restaurant and cost you $50 a plate.

But now for a limited time, this recipe can be yours for just the time it takes to watch an 11 minute long video!

Act fast!