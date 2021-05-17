10 Best Historical Figures in Assassin's Creed Games

In this video we're looking at characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise who existed in real life!

Who says you can’t learn anything from a video game?

Who says you can’t learn anything from a video game?

In this video we're looking at characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise who existed in real life!

Our list includes Charles Dickens “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate” (2015), Caesar & Cleopatra “Assassin’s Creed Origins” (2017), Benjamin Franklin “Assassin’s Creed III” (2012) & “Assassin’s Creed Rogue” (2014), Leonardo da Vinci “Assassin’s Creed II” (2009) & “Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood” (2010) and more!