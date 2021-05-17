Dustbin lorry topples over almost crushing motorcycle rider

This is the shocking moment a dustbin lorry toppled over before almost crushing a motorcycle rider.

Footage shows the 10-wheeler truck losing balance on a tight bend before crashing onto its side at a roundabout in Prachinburi province, Thailand, on May 13.

Large piles of recycling trash were scattered on the road as they were only secured with a rope and covered in a thin sheet of canvass.

The rider was able to evade being crushed by the waste and escaped the incident unscathed.

The lorry driver was unhurt as well but he allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

Highway patrol officer Chalerm Khumkhrong, 37, said they traced the driver through the road surveillance cameras.

He said: ‘We have gathered the footage as evidence and submitted it to the police station to prepare the charges against the driver if there are any.’ Officer Chalerm added that they had to use a loader to pick up the papers on the road and cleared the traffic on the busy motorway after an hour.

He said: ‘We had to hurry up and clear the road because a traffic jam was starting to build so we used a loader to make it faster.’ The driver was taken to the police station where he will be charged with reckless driving while investigations are ongoing.