Nick Jonas Hospitalized, After On-Set Injury.

The singer was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after sustaining an injury on set late Saturday night.

TMZ reports that the injury took place while shooting a secret project, with sources not disclosing any details about the set.

The nature of the accident and details about the star’s injury remain unknown.

The actor also suffered a hand injury back in 2018 during a post-show workout.

As of Sunday, Jonas was back home and is scheduled to appear on ‘The Voice’ on Monday night