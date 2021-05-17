Tropical Cyclone Tauktae is making landfall in northwestern India

Tropical Cyclone Tauktae is making landfall in Gujarat as the strongest cyclone to hit the Indian state in more than 20 years.
CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray explains the dangers that lie ahead.
The most powerful cyclone in more than two decades, which has already killed at least 16 people and left a trail of destruction,..
Tropical cyclone Tauktae became even stronger Sunday with winds equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater..