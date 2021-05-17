Fiat E-Ducato Driving Video

The E-Ducato was unveiled “on-the-road” at a web conference taking place at several venues, hosted by Massimo Temporelli, a university lecturer and passionate popularizer of science.

Temporelli linked up to several Stellantis and DHL managers, including Eric Laforge, Head of LCV Enlarged Europe at Stellantis, and Alberto Nobis, CEO of DHL EXPRESS Europe, who went in greater depth into the collaboration between the two companies to produce the new model.Eric Laforge began with the history of the Ducato, celebrating its 40th year on the market in 2021 with confirmation as one of the market leaders.

Its constant progress has continued, culminating in the position of the best-selling commercial vehicle – all segments included – in Europe in 2020.

This success goes hand in hand with its household name as the best motorhome base vehicle and the best-selling vehicle in its class for the 6th year running, the result of a history of constant product developments that have always anticipated customer requirements.