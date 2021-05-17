Start of production of the EQS at Factory 56 - Assembly system of the future with TecLines and Automated Guided Vehicles

A new definition of luxury meets the future of production at Mercedes-Benz: production of the EQS electric saloon started at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant - flexible, digital, efficient and sustainable.

The EQS is integrated into ongoing series production at the site as the first all-electric model.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class saloon, the long-wheelbase version and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are already rolling off the production line at Factory 56.EQS production in Factory 56 exemplifies sustainable and CO2-neutral vehicle manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz.

Numerous measures that enhance environmental protection and resource conservation characterise the factory: as just one example, photovoltaic systems on the roof of the hall cover yearly around 30 per cent of the electricity demand.

Due to maximum flexibility, the assembly of different models and drive types on one line is possible.

The processes and equipment in the production hall of Factory 56 can therefore be precisely adapted to the requirements of the EQS electric model.