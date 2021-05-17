Committee exploring how to spend Tippecanoe County's $38M stimulus check
WLFI
As News 18 previously reported, local governments will be flush with cash thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Tippecanoe County..
Yeah, He in county expectsCounty who are underservedwe are talking about the hone gigabyte or faster, Ontotal population has one gWidom.
And Commissioner Tewith a T and T last week tof broadband.
David Voda,charlotte Community Librarexpanded to the entire comgreat thing.
We see peoplein and use our life I andboth for their work.
Um fotelehealth is a real conceand use more now and havinso folks can do that at howould be a huge benefit.
Vof people using the librarincreased, and in the pasthas expanded and boosted icounty has not received thwaiting for the U.
S.
Depato release final administr
As News 18 previously reported, local governments will be flush with cash thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Tippecanoe County..