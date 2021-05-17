Reporter rescues stolen dog during broadcast

On May 9, WHDH-TV reporter Juliana Mazza and her cameraman, John Gruice.were in a parking lot in Cambridge covering the recent theft of a 13-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer named Titus.Titus was reported missing from his owner’s car on May 7 and was last seen wearing an orange collar with a nametag.Mazza told Inside Edition that, as she was filming, she spotted a man walking a Short-Haired Pointer with an orange collar.Mazza asked the man if she could pet the dog so that she could get a better look at his collar.The reporter confirmed it was Titus and then began questioning the man who was walking him.Within minutes, the cops arrived and arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Kyle Gariepy, .and charged him with larceny and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.Titus’s owner, Greg Siesczkiewiz, was beyond appreciative for the reporter’s quick thinking