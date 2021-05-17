Samaritan Car Care Clinic fixed up 20-year-old car to give new hope to Northern Kentucky mom

A Monfort Heights woman saw WCPO 9's January report on Samaritan Car Care Clinic and decided to donate her beloved Toyota Avalon to help a family in need.

