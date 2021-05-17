Trial Set For December For Ex-Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright

The criminal complaint says Kim Potter yelled she was going to Taser Wright and then fired her service revolver, killing him, Esme Murphy reports (1:42).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 17, 2021
A former Minnesota police officer charged with killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop will stand trial at the end..
A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who..