Stars transformed into musical idols for radio campaign

Stars of Britain’s 70s, 80s and 90s entertainment scene line up to be transformed into their musical idols for Greatest Hits Radio’s ‘Icons Reimagined’ campaign in a bid to find the nation’s favourite track from those three decades.Singer-turned-TV personality Sinitta showed off her incredible flexibility as she effortlessly achieves an arabesque pose in tribute to Grace Jones, before dazzling in a fierce distinct hooded look.