President Joe Biden on Monday will deliver remarks regarding his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines.

East-northeast breeze around thehigh centered over the easternU.S. with any moisturesuppressed PRESIDENT JOE BIDENSAYS HIS ADMINISTRATION WILLSHARE MILLIONS MORE DOSES OF THECOVID-19 VACCINE GLOBALLY.THE ADMINISTRATION ALREADYCOMMITTED TO SENDING 60 MILLIONDOSES OF THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINEWORLWIDE BY JULY 4TH.

NOW-- HESAYS THE U-S WILL SHARE AT LEAST20 MILLION ADDITIONAL DOSES OFVACCINES BY THE END OF NEXTMONTH--INCLUDING DOSES OF