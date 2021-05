THE POET AND THE PLANT Movie

THE POET AND THE PLANT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A poet loves his new houseplant so much he kills it.

A meditation on true love, loneliness, and listening.

And an allegory for modern man’s relationship with nature, and how it can heal.

Narrated by Sarah Snook.

Starring Rob Summerlin, Masha Shub.

Directed by Tom Basis & Robert Summerlin.