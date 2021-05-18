Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

273 MILLION DOSES OF THECOVID-19 VACCINE HAVE BEEN GIVENNATIONWIDE.KMBC9 NEWS IS WORKING TO MAKESURE YOU HAVE THE FACTS ABOUTTHE VEX.WE TOOK QUESTIONS THAT VIEWERSSENT US TO DOCTORS AT SAINTLUKE’S ONE VIEWER ASKED.IAV HE A HISTORY OF REACTIONS TOVACCINES AND MEDICATIONS AND FORPEOPLE LIKE ME WCHHI VACCINEWOULD BE THE SAFEST.SERIOUS ALLERGIC REACTIONS TOANY OF THE COVID VACCINES AREVERY VERY RAREHE T RATE APPEARSTO BE ABOUT ONE IN 100,000 ANDTHE VAST MAJORITY OF THOSE TYPESOF REACTIONS OCCUR WITHIN 15MINUTES OF VACCINEADMINISTRATION.SO IF YOU EXPERIENCE REACTIONLIKE THAT.YOU’LL STILL BE AT THE TESTINGSITE AND WE’LL BE ABLE TO TATRETHAT VERY QUICKLY ANDEFFECTIVELY ALL THREE OF THEAUTHORIZED VACCINES HAVE THISSIMILAR SAFETY PROFILE.SO REALLY NO CONCERNS IN THATREGARD.WE’RE ENTERING A DIFFERENTQUESTION ABOUT THE VACCINE ANDEVERY NEWSCAST ALL THIS W