Adam Price expected in California court for extradition hearing on Tuesday

BELLEVUE POLICE SAY THECASE INVOLVING TWO CHILDREN WHOWERE FOUND DEAD INSIDE A HOMESUNDAY IS BEING INVESTIGATED ASA HOMICIDE.3 NEWS NOW REPORTEDJESSIKA EIDSON HAS MORE ON WHATWE KNOW ABOUT THE CASE,INCLUDING THE FATHER, WHO WASARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA.THE INVESTIGATION STARTED HEON ALBERTA AVENUE YESTERDAY.LIKE YOU SAID, WE DIDN’T KNWHERE THE ADAM PRICE, THE KID’SFATHER, WAS OR WHAT HISCONNECTION WAS WITH THE DEATHSTONIGHT WE KNOW THAT PRICE FLEDTO CALIFORNIA AND WAS BOOKED ONFELONY CHILD ABUSE RESULTING INDEATH.ADAM PRICE IS CURRENTLY AWAITINGAN EXTRADITION HEARING FROM THEMAGUIRE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY INCALIFORNIA.THEODORE AND EMILY PRICE WEREFOUND DECEASED BY FAMILY FRIENDSAFTER THEIR MOTHER WAS PLEADINGON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR SOMEONE TOCHECK ON THEM.

SHE HAD NOT HEARDHER CHILDREN OR PRICE FORSEVERAL DAYS.BELLEVUE POLICE HAD CONDUCTEDTWO CHECK WELL BEINGINVESTIGATIONS ON SATURDAY NIGHTAND SUNDAY MORNING AT THEMOTHER’S REQUEST BUT DID NOMAKE CONTACT WITH ANYONE INSIDE.POLICE WERE SEARCHING FOR PRICETHROUGHOUT SUNDAY, SEARCHING FORANSWERS IN WHAT COULD HAVE LEADTO THESE DEATHS .

THAT NIGHTPRICE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY INPACIFICA CALIFORNIA.24:45-25:0"I CAN TELL YOU THAT WE DO HAVA SIGNED ARREST WARRANT FORFELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT SOTHAT’S IN PLACE .

AS FAR AS HLONG IN CALIFORNIA THAT WILLTAKE IN TERMS OF PROCEDURE ANDWHEN WE WOULD GET THERE COMPAREDTO THAT.

I JUST DON’T KNOW YET."THE CAUSE AND TIME OF DEATH OFTHE CHILDREN ARE STILL UNKNOWNAT THIS TIME.THE COMMUNITY HERE ON ALBERTAAVENUE IS MOURNING THE LOSSTHESE CHILDREN.

WE HAVE SOSIGNS AND BALLOONS HERE FROMTHOSE WHO KNEW THEODORE ANDEMILY FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD.WHEN I WAS HERE LAST NIGHT, ISAW NEIGHBORS GATHERED OUTSIDEAS POLICE WERE INVESTIGATING,TALKING ABOUT HOW THEIR OWNCHILDREN HAD PLAYED WITH TPRICE CHILDREN.REPORTING IN BELLEVUE, J