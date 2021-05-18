Heroic scene shows pet bird being rescued by Chicago firefighters in front of a massive crowd

A pet bird was rescued by the Chicago firefighters on Sunday, May 16.
The bird was stuck on the building's second-floor window ledge and was not able to get down from there.
The firefighters managed to rescue the bird using a long pole to slowly lower it down while attracting a huge crowd on the streets.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @ChiTownCheese.