Heroic scene shows pet bird being rescued by Chicago firefighters in front of a massive crowd

The bird was stuck on the building's second-floor window ledge and was not able to get down from there.

A pet bird was rescued by the Chicago firefighters on Sunday, May 16.

A pet bird was rescued by the Chicago firefighters on Sunday, May 16.

The bird was stuck on the building's second-floor window ledge and was not able to get down from there.

The firefighters managed to rescue the bird using a long pole to slowly lower it down while attracting a huge crowd on the streets.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @ChiTownCheese.