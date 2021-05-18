The all-new Hyundai KONA N World Premiere

Born in Namyang, honed at Nürburgring.

Hyundai N stands for Namyang, the location of Hyundai Motor’s global research and development centre in Korea and the birthplace of the idea.

Opened in 1995, the Namyang R&D Center is the heart of the company’s global research and development network as well as where the i30 N was conceived.

Hyundai N also stands for Nürburgring, where Hyundai Motor’s European Test Centre – operated by HMETC – is located.

Nürburgring-Nordschleife, one of the world’s most challenging racetracks, was and is where N’s high-performance technologies are further developed and tested to create the moment of genuine connection between car and driver.

The connection between Namyang and Nürburgring created the foundation for N.

The ‘N’ also symbolises a chicane.

This shape captures Hyundai’s commitment to developing high-performance cars and embodies agile vehicles that are fun to drive.

Hyundai incorporated this shape into the logo to represent the ultimate driving experience on winding roads.