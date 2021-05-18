Football Star Paulo Dybala Celebrates 100th Goal with a New Lamborghini

Football star striker Paulo Dybala recently collected his Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, following a life-long passion for the super sports cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

After a factory visit at Lamborghini headquarters, the Argentinian football player decided to acquire his dream car: “With the Aventador, it was love at first sight.

I waited a few years before buying it, but now it’s very humbling, an honor and a privilege to be able to own one.” Powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine producing 740 CV, accelerating 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds with top speed 350 km/h, Dybala’s Aventador S presents exteriors in New Giallo Orion and interiors in Nero Ade with Giallo Ade stitching: “A Lamborghini has to be yellow.

I love how impactful it looks and I can perfectly identify with it: it’s young and prompts strong emotions, both while simply looking at it and while driving it.” Paulo Dybala has just scored his 100th goal for Juventus in 251 appearances, thus becoming the first non-European player to become part of Juve’s players to have netted 100 goals.

In line with Lamborghini’s values of authentic excellence, "La Joya” thinks that “performance is the path that brings you to reaching your objectives, both in football, super sports cars and in life, with patience and accurate preparation.”