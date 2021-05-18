Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Tornado touches down near Big Spring in Texas

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A tornado touched down on Monday (May 17) afternoon near the town of Big Spring in Texas in the USA.

Footage showed the powerful twister swirling in a rural area.

Authorities earlier issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area near Big Spring.

