Tornado touches down near Big Spring in Texas

A tornado touched down on Monday (May 17) afternoon near the town of Big Spring in Texas in the USA.
Footage showed the powerful twister swirling in a rural area.
Authorities earlier issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area near Big Spring.