This is the adorable moment a Shiba Inu pooch wore goggles while enjoying a windy paragliding ride with her owner in Taiwan.

This is the adorable moment a Shiba Inu pooch wore goggles while enjoying a windy paragliding ride with her owner in Taiwan.

Footage shows Zhang Ruiting hugging his fluffy three-year-old pet dog named Lara in his arms over the beautiful landscape in Hualien province on March 5.

The pooch was calm while the wind was rushing through her fur and even seemed to be enjoying her first-ever flight.

Zhang said: "My wife and I bring our little girl around during vacation.

I was surprised she remained so calm on the parachute."