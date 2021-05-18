Men avoid paying hotel fee by escaping through window in eastern China

Two men were captured escaping a hotel room through a window to avoid paying the accommodation fee in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Dongying in Shandong Province on May 10, shows two men climbing down a bedsheet to reach the ground from a hotel room window.

According to reports, the two men paid the hotel fee for one night but did not check out in time as they went out with their belongings still in their room.

So the hotel left the room for them for two nights.

After the two men came back to the hotel at around 3 am on May 10, they said they would pay the fee after packing up their stuff but they used the bedsheet to escape out the window.

Since the accommodation fee was just around 100 yuan (£11), the hotel thought it was not worth calling the police.

