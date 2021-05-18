Excavation work to begin at cafe in Gloucester after police find 'possible evidence' of missing teenager linked to Fred West

Excavation work is to begin at a cafe in Gloucester after police found “possible evidence” of where a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried.Forensic archaeologists have been undertaking exploratory work at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm who was last seen alive in January 1968.
Fred West: Police to excavate cafe toilet in missing girl search
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Police searching for Mary Bastholm will examine six areas of a Gloucester cafe she worked at.