Mango farm in ruins as Cyclone Tauktae strikes eastern India

Footage from May 18 shows hundreds of mangoes scattered across the floor of the farm.

A mango farm in Junagadh, Gujarat, was wrecked after Cyclone Tauktae struck eastern India.

Several trees were blown over by strong winds too.

Farmers are now seeking government help to aid them with the financial loss.