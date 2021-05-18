Confused cat struggles to walk wrong way down moving escalator

Amusing footage shows a confused cat struggling to walk the wrong way down the steps of a moving escalator.

The moggie wandered inside the mall through the parking lot and was lost inside the shopping centre in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 8.

The cat was eventually helped by a concerned mall-goer who carried the animal up to the second floor before being given to security staff.

Onlooker Azmi Agnezmo, who was shopping at that time, said: ‘It’s quite funny because the cat looked confused.

He did not know what to do.

Luckily my friend helped him.’