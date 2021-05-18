Covid situation to be assessed 'a few days before' June 21

The government will assess the coronavirus situation in England "a few days before" June 21, in the hope to end all Covid lockdown restrictions.

Environment Secretary George Eustice reassured reporters that "for now it absolutely remains our intention to go to that next level, to loosen those restrictions in the way that we had planned".

The June 21 date has come into question after England has seen increasing prevalence of the Covid-19 variant found in India.

Report by THOMASL.

