Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories are on strike in a rare collective action against Israel’s policies.

TO PUT PRESSURE ON ISRAEL ANDHAMAS TO AGREE ON A CEASEFIREFOLLOWING TWO STRAIGHT WEEKSOF AIR STRIKES.

LAST NIGHT,THE ISRAELI MILITARY RELEASEDVIDEO SHOWING AN AIR STRIKETARGETING WHAT IT CALLS THMAIN OPERATIONS CENTER OF THEHAMAS SECURITY FORCESNORTHERN GAZA.

THE STRIKEFLATTENED A BUILDING THATHOUSES THE HAMAS-RUN RELIGIOUSAFFAIRS MINISTRY.

MORE THAN200 PALESTINIANS HAVE BEENKILLED IN THE STRIKES.

A