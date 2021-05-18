Pregnant Woman Freaks Out Thinking She Has Bug Stuck to Her Back

This pregnant woman got out of the car upon reaching home after lunch with her cousin.

She sat on a lollipop stick in the car and it was stuck to her bottom when she got out.

Her cousin thought she'd make a video and asked her to turn around.

Even before her cousin could point it out, the woman thought a bug was crawling on her back.

She freaked out at the thought of an insect on her body and jumped and screamed to get it off till her cousin told her it's a lollipop stick.

She looked embarrassed at her reaction while her cousin couldn't stop laughing.