PM: Do not go on holiday to amber list countries

People should not be going on holiday to countries placed on the amber list of travel restrictions, Boris Johnson has said.The Prime Minister said it was “very important for people to grasp” that places on the list should not be considered holiday destinations, despite Cabinet minister George Eustice earlier suggesting people could visit family or friends in places on the list.
Caution, confusion mark UK premier''s approach to lifting Covid lockdown
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) On what should have been a day of celebration, UK cabinet ministers have come across distinctly uneasy at the..